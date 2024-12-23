Join us on January 20th at 3 PM at the Coolidge Corner Theater to honor the values and life of Martin Luther King, Jr. and be inspired! This year, come and attend a FREE viewing of Rustin, the critically acclaimed 2023 movie about the life of Bayard Rustin, the unsung hero of the Civil Rights Movement, starring Coleman Domingo and produced by Barak and Michelle Obama.

Rustin tells the story of Bayard Rustin, who was an openly gay organizer of the March on Washington, a mentor to Dr. King, and a target of the FBI. A brief onstage panel discussion will follow the film.

Coolidge.org/MLK The event is free, but tickets are required at

This event is presented by the MLK Celebration Committee and co-sponsored by the Brookline Community Foundation, Brookline Interactive Group, Brookline Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Community Relations, and the Coolidge Corner Theater.