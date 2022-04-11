Andrew Periale, Perry Alley Theatre

Friday, May 13 | 8:00 pm

In-person at Puppet Showplace Theater

Recommended for ages 13 and up.

Join us for a performance that will touch your heart and tickle your funny bone. We are delighted to welcome back Mano-a-Monolog, a solo performance by Andrew Periale of the Emmy-nominated Perry Alley Theatre, in its first return to Puppet Showplace since its 2013 premiere! The program consists of 15 original vignettes written in verse and performed in Periale’s twinned identities of actor and puppeteer. From the “Disheartened Bonvivant” (in which a young man of privilege finds that he is not really suited for any sort of work) to “My Dear, I Think of You” (wherein a middle-aged British widow, at last, feels truly alive!), these pieces give voices to characters who are by turns comic, thoughtful, eerie, and poignant.

Tickets: puppetshowplace.org/mano-a-monolog