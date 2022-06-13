Magnificent Monster Circus

by CactusHead Puppets

In- Person: June 18 (Saturday ) | 1:00 pm & 3:00 pm

June 19 (Sunday) | 10:30 am & 1:00 pm

Come one, come all, to a circus-like no other! Encounter magnificent creatures from the wilds of your imagination as their quirky human caretaker tries to teach them new tricks. Kids can lend a hand to Eustace the Unicycling Unimonster, make friends with a Fiery Fanged Worm, cheer for Agnes the many-legged Acropod, and more! This colorful, silly, multi-sensory show perfectly matches our youngest audiences.

Recommended for ages 3 and up. Tickets are $12.50/general admission, $9/members. Tickets are available on our website, over the phone, or at our Box Office. Advance reservations are suggested. Seating is general admission. Tickets are required for everyone over 12 months of age.