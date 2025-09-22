by Celina Colby

Iceland is a country of fierce dualities, fiery volcanoes and frozen glaciers, natural grandeur and patient humility, Michelin-star meals and steam-baked bread. This region of the world isn’t totally foreign to Brookliners. The Scandinavian Culture Center & Library in neighboring West Newton has hosted Icelandic performers and lecturers in the past.

But for a week this September, locals can get up close and personal with Icelandic life during the Taste of Iceland festival.

Food

Fresh, farm-to-table ingredients are intrinsic to Icelandic cuisine. The island nation strives to grow and produce as much as possible locally to minimize imports of ingredients. They’re best known for seafood, lamb, and dairy products.

Famed Icelandic chef Bjarki Snær Þorsteinsson will collaborate with Eastern Standard Culinary Director Brian Rae to serve a limited-edition prix fixe menu that showcases the best of Icelandic cuisine September 25-27. The menu features butter-poached Icelandic cod, juicy Icelandic grilled lamb loin, a white chocolate blondie made with Skyr mousse, and many more delights.

It doesn’t end with simply eating the menu. Newly minted devotees of Icelandic cuisine can experience a similar menu complete with step-by-step demonstrations from chefs Hafliði Halldórsson and Bjarki Snær Þorsteinsson on September 26. Those techniques will translate straight to the home kitchen.

Nature

Nature is one of the most powerful forces in Iceland, and it is one of the country’s biggest draws. Travelers from all over the world flock to the island to hike mountains, explore glaciers, bask in the beauty of waterfalls, and even see volcanoes erupting. One of the most sought-after sights here is the Northern Lights. Nothing can quite match the brilliant colors Mother Nature paints on the sky during the coldest, darkest months of the year.

It’s usually not quite chilly enough in Boston for us to naturally come across the Northern Lights, but Bostonians can learn the science behind them and view immersive photographs of the phenomenon during a talk with Icelandic astronomer Sævar Bragason on September 27.

For those that prefer the heat, see live lava presentations on the same day.

Culture

In addition to its culinary and geographic attributes, Iceland has a world-class music scene that extends well beyond Björk and Laufey (loved as they are). Icelandic Airwaves is an annual music festival on island that’s been highlight local and global talent since 1999.

Get a feel for the festival vibe during Taste of Iceland with a dual show at The Middle East featuring singer Sunna Margrét and DJ Hermigervill.

Music tastes aside, most folks could benefit from a good laugh right now. Icelandic comedian Ari Eldjárn, star of the Netflix special “Pardon My Icelandic” has a special set prepared for The Hub. Prepare to laugh, cry and learn some Icelandic along the way.

After gaining independence for Danish rule in 1944, Iceland became one of the most democratic and egalitarian nations in the world. In fact, they had the first democratically elected female president in the world in 1980. Learn a bit of that equitable history with an author talk by award-winning Icelandic storyteller and illustrator Rán Flygenring. She’ll discuss her children’s book “Vigdís: A Book About the World’s First Female President” and the true story behind it.

Wellness

One of most iconic images of Iceland is of Blue Lagoon, with its (naturally) electric blue water radiating with steam from the island’s built-in hot springs. It’s become known as a tourist destination but originally Blue Lagoon functioned as a medical research facility, generating soothing treatments for psoriasis and other skin conditions. They still have a medical research facility on site today.

The healing properties of Iceland’s hot spring water benefit everyone. On September 26, Bostonians have the opportunity to test out Blue Lagoon’s products and learn about their geothermal research over a light lunch.

Taste of Iceland, organized by Inspired by Iceland, runs September 25-27 at venues around Boston. See the full schedule and purchase tickets online.