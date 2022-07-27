Live and in person at Brookline Booksmith! Celebrate the release of The Last White Man with Mohsin Hamid in conversation with WBUR’s Rupa Shenoy.

“Perhaps Hamid’s most remarkable work yet … an extraordinary vision of human possibility.” –-Ayad Akhtar, author of Homeland Elegies

“Searing, exhilarating … reimagines Kafka’s iconic The Metamorphosis for our racially charged era.” –Hamilton Cain, Oprah Daily

From the New York Times-bestselling author of Exit West, is a story of love, loss, and rediscovery in a time of unsettling change.

One morning, a man wakes up to find himself transformed. Overnight, Anders’s skin has turned dark, and the reflection in the mirror seems a stranger to him. At first, he shares his secret only with Oona, an old friend turned new lover. Soon, reports of similar events begin to surface. Across the land, people are awakening in new incarnations, uncertain how their neighbors, friends, and family will greet them. Some see the transformations as the long-dreaded overturning of the established order that must be resisted to a bitter end. In many, like Anders’s father and Oona’s mother, a sense of profound loss and unease wars with profound love. As the bond between Anders and Oona deepens, change takes on a different shading: a chance at a kind of rebirth–an opportunity to see ourselves, face to face, anew.

In Mohsin Hamid’s “lyrical and urgent” prose (O Magazine), The Last White Man powerfully uplifts our capacity for empathy and the transcendence over bigotry, fear, and anger it can achieve.

Mohsin Hamid is the author of five novels, including the Booker Prize finalists, New York Times bestsellers Exit West, and The Reluctant Fundamentalist. His essays, some collected as Discontent and Its Civilizations, have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and elsewhere.

Moderator Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR’s Morning Edition.