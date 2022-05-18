Friday, May 20, 2022 – 7:00PM ET

In person at Brookline Booksmith! Celebrate the release of Ali’s Well That Ends Well with author Ali Wentworth.

RSVP to let us know you’re coming! Depending on the volume of responses, an RSVP may be required for entrance to the event. You will also be alerted to important details about the program, including safety requirements, cancellations, and book signing updates.

Books will be available for purchase at the event, but you can ensure that you get a copy by preordering on the registration page. You can pick your book up after 6:30 PM on the day of the event.

Can’t make it to the event? Preorder the book on the registration page to have it signed, and choose to have it held or shipped from the store!

Ali’s Well That Ends Well: Tales of Desperation and a Little Inspiration

New York Times bestselling author Ali Wentworth offers a comedic look at family, friendship, and lessons learned during the Covid-19 pandemic in her new collection of laugh-out-loud comic vignettes.

Like many, Ali Wentworth spent the pandemic seesawing between highs, lows, and baking an unnecessary amount of chocolate cake. Between binging every TV show in existence to conquering TikTok to becoming a (semi) empty-nester, Ali experienced her share of turmoil (including an early case of Covid), but she also grew a little, learned a lot, and found comfort in some unexpected people and places.

In Ali’s Well That Ends Well, Wentworth turns her gimlet eye to the year no one saw coming. With her signature irreverent style, she shares the most hysterical, absurd, and sometimes trying episodes that her family endured during the terrible global pandemic. Thoroughly relatable, absolutely charming, and filled with moments both hilarious and poignant, this terrific collection once again showcases the comedic genius of a beloved star who is “the girlfriend you want to have a glass of wine with, the one who makes you laugh because she sees the funny and the absurd in everything” (Huffington Post).

Ali Wentworth is the author of the New York Times bestsellers Go Ask Ali, Ali in Wonderland, and Happily Ali After. She made a name for herself on the comedy shows In Living Color, Seinfeld, Head Case, Nightcap, and as a regular on Oprah Winfrey Show. Her film credits include Jerry Maguire, The Real Blonde, Office Space, and It’s Complicated. She frequently guest hosts Live with Kelly and Ryan, and hosts the Shondaland and iHeartradio podcast Go Ask Ali. She lives in New York City with her husband, George Stephanopoulos, their two girls, a hound mix, and an obese dachshund.