Kendrick Perkins: The Education of Kendrick Perkins

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – 7 PM

Event address:

Somerville Armory

191 Highland Ave #1c

Somerville, MA 02143

In person at the Somerville Armory! Join Kendrick Perkins for a discussion of his new memoir.

The Education of Kendrick Perkins lays bare this man’s heart and soul. More than just wins and losses on the hardcourt, this poignant memoir is a unique American success story. Going up against the best, he became one of the best and learned so much along the way…the story of an education.

Kendrick Perkins was drafted straight out of high school and played for fourteen years in the NBA. In 2007-2008, Perk helped lead the Celtics to their first NBA championship since the Larry Bird era. Since retiring from basketball, Perk has become one of the most exciting basketball analysts in the media. He regularly appears on ESPN’s most popular shows, including Hoop Streams, NBA Countdown, First Take, and Get Up. He is widely known for his social media presence, his Twitter account often setting the agenda of the basketball conversation nationwide. He lives in Texas.