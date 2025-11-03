Join Haitian-American actor, puppeteer, and voice-over artist Emmanel Elpenord for an interactive performance featuring folklore, jokes, and adventure — and, you might even learn a few words of Creole!

Emmanuel Elpenord is an alumnus of Puppet Showplace’s Creative Residency for Black Puppeteers, where he built his Turtle Boy marionette and workshopped ideas for this performance. Now, he returns to Puppet Showplace with an Incubator premiere of this all-ages show! Learn more about the shows and get tickets here.