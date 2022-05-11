The Brookline Youth Awards is an opportunity for Brookline residents to hear about the character, challenges, and dreams of its young people as well as adults dedicated to their success, through the power and intimacy of video interviews. We recognize that each of us is embarked on our own journey and we must hurdle our own unique set of challenges. There are also no barriers to being eligible for an award other than the recipient must be between the ages of 13 and 19 and either live in or go to school in Brookline.

Past recipients have been recognized for their outstanding in-school and out-of-school achievements, courage in overcoming adversity or helping others do the same and display exceptional kindness, character, and spirit.

Teachers, administrators, guidance counselors, students, and residents submit essays to a 40+ person nomination committee which consists of BHS school administration, teachers, the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Relations, past Brookline Youth of the Year recipients, representatives from Steps to Success and Brookline Teen Center, as well as a cross-section of Brookline government, business and resident leaders.

Over the last 12 years, the Youth Awards have recognized more than 800 students and 25 adults. More than 190 video interviews have been produced. This year, the event will recognize 81 students.

The event is taking a year’s hiatus from recognizing outstanding adults until 2023.

The 12th Brookline Youth Awards to the general public at the Coolidge Corner Theatre on May 24 at 7 pm. The event can be viewed on a date TBD on all Brookline Interactive Group cable channels and BrooklineHub.com online channels.

Our 2022 Brookline Youth of the Year will be announced at the 12th Brookline Youth Awards

The 12th Brookline Youth Awards will recognize adults and the following students:

2022 Brookline Youth of the Year

Announced at the 12th Brookline Youth Awards

 

2022 Brookline Youth of the Year Finalists

Announced at the 12th Brookline Youth Awards

 

2022 Youth Award Recipients in alphabetical order by last name:

Alice MacGarvie Thompson

Azavia Barsky-Elnour

Brian Ly

Jacob Gurdin

Donelle O’Neal Jr.

Elliot Lazarova Weng

Evan Gutell

George Flint

Giulia Liberatore

Isis Contreras Perez

Madison Allen

Manny Fernandez

Molly Louison

Rohan Sekhar

Rowan Roudebush

Sasha Kalvert

Yelissa Burgos

 

2022 Team Award Recipients

Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA) – Mir Stojanov, Oliver Slayton, Olivia Fox

Brookline Literacy Partnership (BLP) – Durhva Schlondorff, Eleanor Bergstein, Misha Kennedy

2022 Recognition Award Recipients in alphabetical order by last name

Alex Miranda

Anton Grinev

Audrey Naverrete

Charles Long “Long”

Caelum Dulla

Camryn Lezama

Charlotte Dresser

Claire Gallion

Daniel Hernan

Eliot Arnold

Ellery Nistler

Ema Koka

Eva Humphreys

Ezra Korn-Meyer

Ezra Kleinbaum

Gabriel Benavidez

Gareth Jones

Giorgia Palmer

Griffen Lev

Hana Taylor

Helena Broadway

Isaac Brendel

Jad Kassir

Jonah Barer

Julius Pieper

Keya Waiker

Laila Finklea

Lili Hyde

Lilia Burtonpatel

Lil Kuklewicz

Lily Lockwood

Linden Niedeck

Marco Tchernychev

Maryaam Ahmed

Mathew Carter

Mathew Murphy

Michael Zhu

Nathan Tworetzky

Neba Sabeva

Nelson Paulino Bruno

Olivier Armand

Owen Molloy

Philip Bardon

Phylicia Robinson

Rohan Narasimhan

Rowan Michaud

Samual Lee

Sean Wells

Tessa Brennan

Thomasin Schmultz

Timothy Lee

Valentia Burlak

Vidushi Sharma

William Galindez Gonzalez

William Yoon

Zachary Fisch

Zoey Henrich

BrooklineHub.com Mission Statement

BrooklineHub.com is a 501C3 non-profit dedicated to reporting and commenting on life, culture, and community in Brookline. As part of our mission, we advocate for non-profits vital in making this a better place to live, and by sponsoring and supporting events that promote community-building. We hold the belief that as a community, we should foster the well-being of all, remaining mindful of our young people, seniors, and the underprivileged.