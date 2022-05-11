The Brookline Youth Awards is an opportunity for Brookline residents to hear about the character, challenges, and dreams of its young people as well as adults dedicated to their success, through the power and intimacy of video interviews. We recognize that each of us is embarked on our own journey and we must hurdle our own unique set of challenges. There are also no barriers to being eligible for an award other than the recipient must be between the ages of 13 and 19 and either live in or go to school in Brookline.
Past recipients have been recognized for their outstanding in-school and out-of-school achievements, courage in overcoming adversity or helping others do the same and display exceptional kindness, character, and spirit.
Teachers, administrators, guidance counselors, students, and residents submit essays to a 40+ person nomination committee which consists of BHS school administration, teachers, the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Relations, past Brookline Youth of the Year recipients, representatives from Steps to Success and Brookline Teen Center, as well as a cross-section of Brookline government, business and resident leaders.
Over the last 12 years, the Youth Awards have recognized more than 800 students and 25 adults. More than 190 video interviews have been produced. This year, the event will recognize 81 students.
The event is taking a year’s hiatus from recognizing outstanding adults until 2023.
The 12th Brookline Youth Awards to the general public at the Coolidge Corner Theatre on May 24 at 7 pm. The event can be viewed on a date TBD on all Brookline Interactive Group cable channels and BrooklineHub.com online channels.
Our 2022 Brookline Youth of the Year will be announced at the 12th Brookline Youth Awards
The 12th Brookline Youth Awards will recognize adults and the following students:
2022 Brookline Youth of the Year
Announced at the 12th Brookline Youth Awards
2022 Brookline Youth of the Year Finalists
Announced at the 12th Brookline Youth Awards
2022 Youth Award Recipients in alphabetical order by last name:
Alice MacGarvie Thompson
Azavia Barsky-Elnour
Brian Ly
Jacob Gurdin
Donelle O’Neal Jr.
Elliot Lazarova Weng
Evan Gutell
George Flint
Giulia Liberatore
Isis Contreras Perez
Madison Allen
Manny Fernandez
Molly Louison
Rohan Sekhar
Rowan Roudebush
Sasha Kalvert
Yelissa Burgos
2022 Team Award Recipients
Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA) – Mir Stojanov, Oliver Slayton, Olivia Fox
Brookline Literacy Partnership (BLP) – Durhva Schlondorff, Eleanor Bergstein, Misha Kennedy
2022 Recognition Award Recipients in alphabetical order by last name
Alex Miranda
Anton Grinev
Audrey Naverrete
Charles Long “Long”
Caelum Dulla
Camryn Lezama
Charlotte Dresser
Claire Gallion
Daniel Hernan
Eliot Arnold
Ellery Nistler
Ema Koka
Eva Humphreys
Ezra Korn-Meyer
Ezra Kleinbaum
Gabriel Benavidez
Gareth Jones
Giorgia Palmer
Griffen Lev
Hana Taylor
Helena Broadway
Isaac Brendel
Jad Kassir
Jonah Barer
Julius Pieper
Keya Waiker
Laila Finklea
Lili Hyde
Lilia Burtonpatel
Lil Kuklewicz
Lily Lockwood
Linden Niedeck
Marco Tchernychev
Maryaam Ahmed
Mathew Carter
Mathew Murphy
Michael Zhu
Nathan Tworetzky
Neba Sabeva
Nelson Paulino Bruno
Olivier Armand
Owen Molloy
Philip Bardon
Phylicia Robinson
Rohan Narasimhan
Rowan Michaud
Samual Lee
Sean Wells
Tessa Brennan
Thomasin Schmultz
Timothy Lee
Valentia Burlak
Vidushi Sharma
Timothy Lee
William Galindez Gonzalez
William Yoon
Zachary Fisch
Zoey Henrich
BrooklineHub.com Mission Statement
BrooklineHub.com is a 501C3 non-profit dedicated to reporting and commenting on life, culture, and community in Brookline. As part of our mission, we advocate for non-profits vital in making this a better place to live, and by sponsoring and supporting events that promote community-building. We hold the belief that as a community, we should foster the well-being of all, remaining mindful of our young people, seniors, and the underprivileged.