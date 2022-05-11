The Brookline Youth Awards is an opportunity for Brookline residents to hear about the character, challenges, and dreams of its young people as well as adults dedicated to their success, through the power and intimacy of video interviews. We recognize that each of us is embarked on our own journey and we must hurdle our own unique set of challenges. There are also no barriers to being eligible for an award other than the recipient must be between the ages of 13 and 19 and either live in or go to school in Brookline.

Past recipients have been recognized for their outstanding in-school and out-of-school achievements, courage in overcoming adversity or helping others do the same and display exceptional kindness, character, and spirit.

Teachers, administrators, guidance counselors, students, and residents submit essays to a 40+ person nomination committee which consists of BHS school administration, teachers, the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Relations, past Brookline Youth of the Year recipients, representatives from Steps to Success and Brookline Teen Center, as well as a cross-section of Brookline government, business and resident leaders.

Over the last 12 years, the Youth Awards have recognized more than 800 students and 25 adults. More than 190 video interviews have been produced. This year, the event will recognize 81 students.

The event is taking a year’s hiatus from recognizing outstanding adults until 2023.

The 12th Brookline Youth Awards to the general public at the Coolidge Corner Theatre on May 24 at 7 pm. The event can be viewed on a date TBD on all Brookline Interactive Group cable channels and BrooklineHub.com online channels.

Our 2022 Brookline Youth of the Year will be announced at the 12th Brookline Youth Awards

The 12th Brookline Youth Awards will recognize adults and the following students:

2022 Brookline Youth of the Year

2022 Brookline Youth of the Year Finalists

2022 Youth Award Recipients in alphabetical order by last name:

Alice MacGarvie Thompson Azavia Barsky-Elnour Brian Ly Jacob Gurdin Donelle O’Neal Jr. Elliot Lazarova Weng

Evan Gutell George Flint Giulia Liberatore Isis Contreras Perez Madison Allen Manny Fernandez