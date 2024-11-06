The Coolidge Award, launched in 2004, recognizes a film artist whose work advances the spirit of original and challenging cinema.

We are thrilled to announce that this year’s honoree is legendary filmmaker, author, and visual artist John Waters on November 21.

About John Waters

John Waters has written and directed sixteen movies, including Pink Flamingos, Female Trouble, Polyester, Hairspray, Cry Baby, Serial Mom, and A Dirty Shame. Both Pink Flamingos and Hairspray have been added to the U.S. Library of Congress’s National Film Registry.

He is the author of ten books: Shock Value, Crackpot, Pink Flamingos and Other Trash, Hairspray, Female Trouble and Multiple Maniacs, Art: A Sex Book (co-written with Bruce Hainley), Role Models, Carsick, Make Trouble, Mr. Know-It-All, and in May, 2022 his first novel, Liarmouth: A Feel Bad Romance.

His audiobooks Carsick and Mr. Know-It-All were both nominated for Grammy Awards in the Best-Spoken Word Album category, and he is a a photographer whose work has been shown in galleries all over the world.