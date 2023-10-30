Monday, October 30, 2023 – 6:00 PM

Join the Transnational Literature Series at Brookline Booksmith for a live and in-person event at Coolidge Corner Theatre with Jhumpa Lahiri to discuss and celebrate the release of Roman Stories. She will be in conversation with writer Neel Mukherjee.

This event will include a live book signing at the end of the talk, taking place across the street from the theater at Brookline Booksmith.

What You Need to Know to Attend

This event is ticketed. Tickets include a general admission seat at the event AND a copy of Roman Stories. Ticketholders will receive email updates with important details about the program, including safety requirements, cancellations, and book signing updates.

Signed books

Can’t make it to the event? We can ship you a signed copy of the book! Pick “RESERVE Roman Stories (priority mail)” for this option.

Book orders are processed for pickup or shipping after ticket sales have closed.

The first short story collection by the Pulitzer Prize–winning author and master of the form since her number one New York Times bestseller Unaccustomed Earth.

Rome—metropolis and monument, suspended between past and future, multi-faceted and metaphysical—is the protagonist, not the setting, of these nine stories.

In “The Boundary,” one family vacations in the Roman countryside, though we see their lives through the eyes of the caretaker’s daughter, who nurses a wound from her family’s immigrant past. In “P’s Parties,” a Roman couple, now empty nesters, finds comfort and community with foreigners at their friend’s yearly birthday gathering—until the husband crosses a line.

And in “The Steps,” on a public staircase that connects two neighborhoods and the residents who climb up and down it, we see Italy’s capital in all of its social and cultural variegations, filled with the tensions of a changing city: visibility and invisibility, random acts of aggression, the challenge of straddling worlds and cultures, and the meaning of home.

These are splendid, searching stories, written in Jhumpa Lahiri’s adopted language of Italian and seamlessly translated by the author and by Knopf editor Todd Portnowitz. Stories steeped in the moods of Italian master Alberto Moravia and guided, in the concluding tale, by the ineluctable ghost of Dante Alighieri, whose words lead the protagonist toward a new way of life.

Jhumpa Lahiri, a bilingual writer and translator, is the Millicent C. McIntosh Professor of English and Director of Creative Writing at Barnard College (Columbia University). She received the Pulitzer Prize in 2000 for Interpreter of Maladies, her debut story collection. She is also the author of The Namesake, Unaccustomed Earth, and The Lowland, which was a finalist for both the Man Booker Prize and the National Book Award in fiction. Since 2015, Lahiri has been writing fiction, essays, and poetry in Italian: In Altre Parole (In Other Words), Il Vestito dei libri (The Clothing of Books), Dove mi trovo (self-translated as Whereabouts), Il quaderno di Nerina, and Racconti romani. She has translated three novels by Domenico Starnone and is the editor of The Penguin Classics Book of Italian Short Stories, which was published in Italy as Racconti Italiani. Lahiri received the National Humanities Medal from President Barack Obama in 2014, and in 2019 she was named Commendatore of the Italian Republic by President Sergio Mattarella. Her most recent book in English is a collection of essays entitled Translating Myself and Others, published in spring 2022 by Princeton University Press.

Moderator Neel Mukherjee is the author of Choice; A Life Apart, which won the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain award for best fiction; The Lives of Others, shortlisted for the Booker Prize and the Costa best novel award and won the Royal Society of Literature Encore Prize; and most recently, A State of Freedom, a New York Times Notable Book. He teaches at Harvard University and divides his time between London, England, and Cambridge, Massachusetts.