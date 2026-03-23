Join us at Brookline Booksmith to celebrate the release of I Love You Don’t Die with author Jade Song, in conversation with Nina Haines.

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I Love You Don’t Die

Acclaimed author Jade Song (Chlorine) returns with her latest literary exploration: a lyrical, poignant, and heartfelt novel about the meaning of love, friendship, debt, depression, and death in New York City—a coming-of-age for a new generation, in the vein of Sally Rooney and Ottessa Moshfegh.

For as far back as she can remember, Vicky has been fascinated and obsessed with death as the only inevitable thing in life. From living above a Chinatown funeral parlor to working at a celebrity start-up for bespoke urns, she has surrounded herself with death—in her home, in her work, and in her ever-growing collection of zhizha, paper creations meant to be burned for the dead, adorning the walls of her apartment. Yet, though living in Manhattan and working her dream job is all she ever wanted, she still struggles to have meaningful connections—or find any meaning at all—in her life. Too often, she spends the day in bed, only drawn out from time to time by her best (and only) friend, Jen.

That changes when a dating app leads her into a throuple with an artist and a labor organizer, who offer exactly the kind of love she needs. For some time, it’s perfect, but no one understands better than Vicky that all things must end. As doubts grow over the love in her life, her friendship with Jen, and her professional success, the oddly comforting abstraction of death starts becoming something else altogether. With everything beginning to feel hollow and temporary, Vicky must decide how to keep moving forward. To try and hold on to what she has, or to once again do what she does best: destroy.

Jade Song is a writer, filmmaker, and artist. Their debut novel, Chlorine, was lauded as “visionary and disturbing,” selected as a New York Times Editor’s Choice, awarded the Alex Award and the Writer’s Center First Novel Prize, and translated into Italian, French, Mandarin Chinese, and other languages. Her second novel, I Love You Don’t Die, will be published in March 2026, and her short story collection, Ox Ghost Snake Demon, is forthcoming early 2027. They pole dance and live in Brooklyn with too many books.

Nina Haines is a writer, freelance marketer, and content creator, and the founder of the sapphic book club and publishing imprint Sapph-Lit. With thousands of members from over sixty countries, Sapph-Lit’s community is a safe space where queer women and nonbinary folks can come read sapphic books, chat about life, ask for and offer support, and celebrate their identities.