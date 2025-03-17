The Brookline Youth Awards has honored more than 900 students and screened approximately 200 student video interviews at the Coolidge. Over the years, the Youth Awards have also recognized more than 30 adults who have inspired young people and their community, either as parents, business leaders, or social justice advocates.

This year’s Brookline Youth Awards will be held on May 19, 2025. Admission is free, thanks to the Coolidge Corner Theatre.

The Brookline Youth Awards is an opportunity for Brookline residents to hear about the character, challenges, and dreams of its young people and adults dedicated to their success through the power and intimacy of video interviews. The Brookline Youth Awards is open to all students between 13 and 19 who live in or go to school in Brookline. This awards event recognizes that each of us is embarked on our own journey and must hurdle our unique challenges.

Anyone in the community who would like to submit a nomination is asked to write an essay about a student that person believes is worthy of emulation. There is no specific set of criteria for receiving an award. There are also no barriers to being eligible for an award other than the recipient must live in or attend school in Brookline.

Past recipients have been recognized for their outstanding in-school and out-of-school achievements, courage in overcoming adversity or helping others do the same, and displaying exceptional kindness, character, and generosity of spirit.

It’s time to nominate a student, Deadline is March 25

Last April, the event recognized 80 students and two outstanding Adults.

Ezra Kleinbaum became the 2024 Brookline Youth of the Year.

Chobee Hoy was recognized posthumously with the Brookline Social Justice Award.

LeRoy Watkins of Viking Sports received the Ethel Weis Service Award.

The Brookline Youth Awards is founded and hosted by BrooklineHub.com. Principal Sponsors include The Town of Brookline, Brookline Community Foundation, Brookline Bank, Brookline Booksmith, Brookline Police Union, Brookline Rotary, Foundation To Be Named Later, Merrimack Valley Credit Union, Hamilton Restaurant & Bar, The Hamilton Company Charitable Foundation, Brookline Dental Associates, Elias Mobil, ADW Video Productions, and the Coolidge Corner Theatre.