The Brookline Youth Awards will be celebrating its 13th year on April 25. For the last 12 years, the event has honored more than 780 students, screening approximately 175 student video interviews at the Coolidge. The Youth Awards have also recognized 30 adults who have inspired young people and their community in their roles as parents, business leaders, or social justice advocates.

The Brookline Youth Awards is an opportunity for Brookline residents to hear about the character, challenges, and dreams of its young people and adults dedicated to their success through the power and intimacy of video interviews. The Brookline Youth Awards is open to all students between 13 and 19 who live in or attend school in Brookline. This awards event recognizes that each of us is embarked on our own journey and must hurdle our unique challenges.

Anyone in the community who would like to submit a nomination is asked to write an essay about a student that person believes is worthy of emulation. There is no specific set of criteria for receiving an award. There are also no barriers to being eligible for an award other than the recipient must either live in or go to school in Brookline.

Past recipients have been recognized for their outstanding in-school, and out-of-school achievements, courage in overcoming adversity or helping others do the same, and displaying exceptional kindness, character, and generosity of spirit.

Last May, the event recognized 90 students and four outstanding adults. Azavia Barsky-Elnour became the 2022 Brookline Youth of the Year.

The Brookline Youth Awards is founded and hosted by BrooklineHub.com. Principal Sponsors include The Town of Brookline, Brookline Community Foundation, Brookline Bank, Foundation To Be Named Later, The Hamilton Company Charitable Foundation, ADW Video Productions, and the Coolidge Corner Theatre.