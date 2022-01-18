The Brookline Youth Awards will be celebrating its 12th year this April. The event has honored more than 700 students for the last ten years, screening approximately 160 student video interviews at the Coolidge Corner Theatre. The Youth Awards have also recognized 30 adults over the years who have inspired young people and their community, either in their roles as parents, business leaders, or social justice advocates.

There is no specific set of criteria for receiving an award. Anyone in the community who would like to submit a nomination is asked to write an essay about a student they believe is worthy of emulation. There are also no barriers to being eligible for an award other than the recipient must either live in or go to school in Brookline.

Past recipients have been recognized for their outstanding in-school and out-of-school achievements, courage overcoming adversity or helping others do the same, displaying exceptional kindness, character, and generosity of spirit.

Last June, the event recognized 108 students and four outstanding adults. Nahomi Brea-Rivera became the 2021 Brookline Youth of the Year. Also, Lisa Irvings and Michael Brill received the 5th Suriel Guerrero Parent of the Year Award at the event, Katherine Tallman was honored with the 8th Ethel Weill Service Award, and Joslyn Vendola became the 10th recipient of the Roger Grande Social Justice Award.

In 2021 Brookline Youth Awards were seen at the Coolidge Corner Theatre, making it the first public event at the theater since the pandemic began. The event was also seen on all Brookline Interactive Group Channels and this publication.

Watch an interview with 2020 Youth of the Year Saya Amelia Hajebi.