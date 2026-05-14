The winter was long and harsh—but spring has finally arrived, inviting us to gather again in warmth and light, to be shared by all.

Oasis Music Night warmly invites you to join an exceptional group of musicians, brought together by their love of timeless classical music and their desire to share it with the community.

This program explores many facets of love across four centuries—from Handel to Brahms and Mendelssohn, the great Romantics, to a world premiere by our own Eunji Lee, written for viola and cello. The evening also features Gershwin’s beloved songs, capturing the longing and exuberance of romantic love, as well as a bittersweet aria by Korngold, who fled Nazi Europe and eventually settled in Hollywood, where he became one of the most influential film composers of his time.

A delightful surprise awaits: following the success of our last concert, we will once again hold a raffle to bring the evening to a joyful close.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, May 16, 7 PM.