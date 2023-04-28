The Brookline Asian American Family Network, the Public Schools of Brookline, the Town Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Relations, and the Public Libraries of Brookline invite YOU to our First Annual ASIAN AMERICAN PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE DAY.

The all-day celebration aims to uplift our AAPI community and the books, authors, and individuals that tell our rich and diverse stories. There will be readings, talks, and book signings with featured authors Grace Talusan, Rajani LaRocca, Young Vo, Sheela Chari, Tae Keller, and Susan Park. Vincent Po will recount real-life stories of love through photo chronicles, Shaina Lu through community art & zines, Karen Tran spreads joy via TikTok, and Jiayi Guo & Jane Wang through music. At a special inaugural AAPI Heritage Day event at the Coolidge Corner Theatre, we will spotlight five of Brookline’s very own essay laureates – winners of BAAFN’s 8th Annual Asian American Student Essay Contest – Soomin Lee, Kalina Brookfield, John Watson, Tina Li, and Lila Yoon.

The AAPI Heritage Day event will take place on Saturday, May 20th, 10 AM – 3:30 PM, rain or shine. Programming will occur at the Brookline Village Library, the Pierce Library, and outside Town Hall! There will be a food truck (Moyzilla), free tasty snacks, puppet performances, arts & crafts, games, prizes, and more!

The day will culminate with BAAFN’s 8th Annual Essay Contest Award Ceremony at the Coolidge Corner Theatre! IMPORTANT: Reservations are required for the Coolidge Corner Theatre event from 2 PM – 3:30 PM. Free tickets are available here: The Coolidge AAPI Day Ticketing

For questions, more information, or accommodation requests – please contact Caitlin Starr at cstarr@brooklinema.gov or at 617-730-2345.