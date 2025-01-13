Khaleshia Thorpe-Price

Maryland

Project: “Imagine and Play Storytime: The Spider and the Crocodile”

Khaleshia Thorpe-Price is the owner and lead teaching artist at Dramatic Play LLC. She is an Imagination Cultivator, Creative Collaborator, and Community Builder. Khaleshia is a versatile creator, educator, and administrator who aims to dazzle participants with the art of play, creative exploration, and ensemble building. She has worked in arts education for over twenty years. Khaleshia is a roster artist for the Maryland State Arts Council, Virginia Commission of the Arts, and Lifetime Arts. Khaleshia holds a BA in Theater Arts from Morgan State University and an MA in Arts Management from the University of Central Florida.

Follow Khaleshia on her website, Instagram, and Facebook.

We look forward to celebrating the work of these talented artists as they create, innovate, and inspire through puppetry!

And, stay tuned for details about the culminating community sharing in June.

About the Creative Residency for Black Puppeteers

Puppet Showplace’s Creative Residency for Black Puppeteers is an opportunity to center the creation of new narratives and amplify diverse voices in the puppetry arts — and it remains the only program of its kind in the United States.

At Puppet Showplace Theater, we believe it is vital for all children and adults to have access to the arts, especially art made by artists who reflect their communities. This residency is about representation, storytelling, and creating space for voices that aren’t always heard.

Since its launch in 2020, the residency has supported 20 Black artists, investing in the earliest stages of production development — and now we’ve added 5 more to that count! And, this year’s program has been expanded from two months to six months, to better support the artists and to allow more time for a supportive, creative environment to develop.

Past fellows in Puppet Showplace’s Creative Residency for Black Puppeteers have gone on to premiere works at the Atlanta Center for Puppetry Arts (Nehprii Amenii, CRBP 2020, HUMAN), ArtsEmerson (Dey Hernández, CRBP 2021, On the Eve of Abolition with Papel Machete), La MaMa Puppetry Festival (Anthony Michael Stokes, CRBP 2020, The Scarecrow), and at Dixon Place in NYC (Ash Winkfield, CRBP 2023, The Harlem Doll Palace), and more.

And, we can’t do it without you — this program relies on donations from supporters of the arts like you.