Indigenous Peoples Celebration Committee Community Conversation

Thursday, April 9| 6-7:30 PM | Hybrid

(flyer attached)

Join Brookline’s Indigenous Peoples Celebration Committee for a meet-and-greet and a conversation about Land Acknowledgments.

How does a Land Acknowledgment reflect history and serve a tribal nation? Brookline’s Land Acknowledgment is read at many town meetings. Does it represent our history? Our community? Brookline Indigenous Peoples Celebration Committee (IPCC) Chair Kailey Bennett (Cherokee Nation) will lead this discussion.

This event is also an opportunity to meet the rest of the IPCC and hear about our programming.