Indigenous Directory for Musical Storytelling Celebration and Reception

Monday, December 1 | 6PM | Brookline Village Library

Join the Brookline Indigenous Peoples’ Celebration Committee and White Snake Projects to celebrate the launch of the Indigenous Directory of Musical Storytelling. This event will showcase local Native American artists and allow everyone to learn more and join the Indigenous Directory of Musical Storytelling. Light refreshments from Chiqui’s Kitchen will be provided!

The Indigenous Directory for Musical Storytelling is a directory that includes musicians, performers, directors, designers, composers, writers, and other creators. The IDMS will serve as a reference for the performing arts industry in casting, hiring, and commissioning Indigenous creators and artists. The goal is for performing arts organizations to use this directory as a tool to disrupt inauthentic narratives and celebrate Indigenous communities.

We hope you will join us! This is a free event, but tickets can be reserved here

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indigenous-directory-of-musical-storytelling-launch-party-tickets-1848260830899?aff=ebdssbdestsearch