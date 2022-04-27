Independent Bookstore Day is Saturday, April 30 at Brookline Booksmith!

Every year the American Booksellers Association and all its bounty of wonderful independent bookstores celebrate with a special day, chock full of special items, exciting treats, and indie bookstore love. Join us this Independent Bookstore Day for…

Independent Bookstore Day exclusive items – for sale ONLY for in-store purchase during IBD!

Book fishing (from 1-3 PM!)

A free raffle for three amazing book baskets

Some special treats you’ll have to see to believe!

A Brookline Booksmith scavenger hunt

Good cheer, good books, and your friendly neighborhood booksellers!

We can’t wait, and we can’t wait to see you there!