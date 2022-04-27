Independent Bookstore Day is Saturday, April 30 at Brookline Booksmith!
Every year the American Booksellers Association and all its bounty of wonderful independent bookstores celebrate with a special day, chock full of special items, exciting treats, and indie bookstore love. Join us this Independent Bookstore Day for…
- Independent Bookstore Day exclusive items – for sale ONLY for in-store purchase during IBD!
- Book fishing (from 1-3 PM!)
- A free raffle for three amazing book baskets
- Some special treats you’ll have to see to believe!
- A Brookline Booksmith scavenger hunt
- Good cheer, good books, and your friendly neighborhood booksellers!
We can’t wait, and we can’t wait to see you there!