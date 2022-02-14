Virtual shows continue & in-person shows return starting February Vacation Week! In accordance with town guidelines, masks are required indoors, and proof of vaccination is required for all eligible audience members. For more information, visit our Public Health page.

The Fairy Circus

by Tanglewood Marionettes



In-Person: February 19, 20, 21 (Saturday – Monday) | 1:00 pm & 3:00 pm

Virtual: February 20 (Sunday) | 3:30 pm EST

Join us for a dazzling display of circus acts performed in an enchanted garden. The Fairy Circus showcases turn-of-the-century trick puppetry, performed by over 20 beautifully handcrafted marionettes. Fairies, field mice, and other small critters dance, play instruments, juggle, contort, transform, and fly through the air with the greatest of ease, all to the music of favorite classical composers. Each performance includes an interactive puppetry demonstration before and after the show!

What is Magic?

by Scotty Swan



In- Person: February 26 – 27 (Saturday – Sunday) | 1:00 pm & 3:00 pm

Come watch magic happen — and learn how it works! What is Magic? is an interactive puppetry and magic presentation hosted by magician Scotty Magic. With help from puppet pals, this show teaches that magic is science, math, music, art, theater, and history — plus other awesome things. Join us as we get ready to dive back into school with a few new tricks up our sleeves! The best part is that everyone gets a special surprise at the end of the performance!

Buy tickets for both shows here.