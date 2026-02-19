Immigrant Advancement Committee is recruiting!
Contribute to making Brookline a more welcoming community!
The Immigrant Advancement Committee is a part of the Town’s Commission for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Community Relations and brings together Brookline residents who care deeply about making our town a welcoming place for all. The IAC meets on the first Tuesday of the month on Zoom from 6-7 pm. Our work has included organizing citizenship workshops and immigration legal clinics, Know Your Rights trainings, organizing a Brookline immigrant heritage month exhibit, and publishing the multilingual Welcome to Brookline booklet.
We invite you to join our meetings and to consider becoming part of the IAC. If you’d like to learn more, please reach out to brooklineiac@gmail.com.