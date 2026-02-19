Immigrant Advancement Committee is recruiting!

Contribute to making Brookline a more welcoming community!

The Immigrant Advancement Committee is a part of the Town’s Commission for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Community Relations and brings together Brookline residents who care deeply about making our town a welcoming place for all. The IAC meets on the first Tuesday of the month on Zoom from 6-7 pm. Our work has included organizing citizenship workshops and immigration legal clinics, Know Your Rights trainings, organizing a Brookline immigrant heritage month exhibit, and publishing the multilingual Welcome to Brookline booklet.