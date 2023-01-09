“Honoring Elegance Bratton” at Coolidge Corner Theater

Friday, January 27 at 7:00 pm

Join us in celebrating filmmaker Elegance Bratton as the first-ever recipient of our new Coolidge Breakthrough Artist Award!

The Award: Our new award recognizes an emerging voice in film and spotlights the next generation of young film artists.

The Artist: Award-winning and boundary-breaking director, writer, and producer Elegance Bratton (Pier Kids, The Inspection). He began making films as a US Marine after spending a decade homeless. His work captures untold stories to show our shared humanity’s universal power. Bratton’s films have played in over 200 film festivals worldwide, including the New York Film Festival, Toronto, and Sundance.

