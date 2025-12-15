Celebrate the season with a family-friendly sing-along featuring dancing snowmen, jingle bells, and lots of snowy fun! Two friendly performers guide the audience through songs, stories, and imagination games. This interactive puppet cabaret is specially designed for all ages, from our youngest audiences and their big siblings, to grown-ups who are young at heart! Join us for holiday favorites and songs of wintertime cheer from cultures around the world.

After the Show: Meet the Puppets & More!

Stay after the show to meet the artists and see the puppets up close!

Plus, enjoy a dress-up station and coloring sheets! These activities are available after every performance, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm and 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm.

Showtimes & Tickets

$18 all-ages general admission / $14.50 members / plus $2 service fee

Dec 19 (Fri) 2025: 4:00 pm

Dec 20 (Sat) 2025: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm | 3:00 pm

Dec 21 (Sun) 2025: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm | 3:00 pm

Dec 22 (Mon) 2025: 4:00 pm

Dec 23 (Tues) 2025: 1:00 pm | 4:00 pm

Dec 24 (Wed) 2025: 10:30 am