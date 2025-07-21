The Town of Brookline invites residents to complete two surveys to help assess parking in Brookline Village and Washington Square. These surveys are part of two parking studies designed to improve parking conditions and overall mobility in each neighborhood.

Take the Surveys!

Residents are encouraged to participate in the surveys below:

Insights gathered from the community will play a central role in shaping parking and mobility in these key commercial areas. Throughout the study process, the Town will host public meetings and provide additional opportunities for residents, business owners, and stakeholders to share their input.

The surveys will remain open through September 2025.

Brookline Village and Washington Square Parking and Curb-Use Studies

The development and implementation of strategic management plans for parking assets and curb usage in Brookline’s commercial areas was identified as a priority in both the 2021 Local Rapid Recovery Plan (LRRP) and during the design review process for the Washington Street Complete Streets Project.

Learn more about each study, including project timelines and public meeting schedules, at the following links. These pages will be updated regularly throughout the study process: Brookline Village Parking Study Website & Washington Square Parking Study Website.

For questions, please contact Aaron Norris (anorris@brooklinema.gov) regarding the Brookline Village study or Jessica DeRoy (jderoy@brooklinema.gov) regarding the Washington Square study.