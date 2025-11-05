Join the Movement: Become a Community Health Champion for Health Equity in the Town of Brookline

The Brookline Department of Public Health and Human Services (“BDPHHS”), the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Community Relations (ODEICR), and Women Thriving, Inc. have partnered together to run a pilot program for a new Community Health initiative.

Brookline’s pilot Health Champions program is designed to promote health equity and build trust within our communities. Champions are beacons to help connect and encourage their own neighborhoods and neighbors alike to local health programs and resources. This is a paid opportunity.

We are seeking up to 10 individuals who are passionate about making a positive impact on the health and well-being of our community. We are seeking candidates who are Brookline residents, have low incomes, and are interested in public health or health equity. To read more, visit https://www.brooklinema.gov/3991/Health-Champions-Program.

Information is also available in Spanish, Russian, Haitian Creole, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, and Korean.

If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about this opportunity, or how to apply, please join us for a virtual Information Session on Monday, November 17th at 6:30. You can register for the Zoom here.

You can also reach out to ODEICR@brooklinema.gov if you have any questions or would like to request language access or reasonable accommodations.