Puppet Showplace Theatre presents Hansel & Gretel with a Selection of Marionette Vignettes by Wayne Martin Puppets

The classic Brothers Grimm Fairytale is magically presented utilizing gorgeous hand, rod, and shadow puppetry in this colorful musical production. Hansel, Gretel, and the wicked old witch are all “on hand,” along with surprise guests, to bring this beloved story to life. Afterward, we will experience the fun and magic of Wayne Martin’s special presentation of a series of short marionette pieces.

Puppeteer Wayne Martin has created award-winning television and film productions, worked with Sid and Marty Krofft and Jim Henson’s Muppets and had his talents profiled by the international news media. His touring shows feature “large-scale” trick marionettes in vignettes of comedy and pathos that combines sensory overloads of color, music, and roller-coaster pacing, without age or language barriers. Martin has toured Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Australia. He performs hundreds of times a year across the United States with his act has appeared with established artists such as Bob Hope, Randy Newman, Dolly Parton, The 5th Dimension, and The Temptations.

