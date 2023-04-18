Wednesdays May 3 – 31 | 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Location: Puppet Showplace Theater

Registration

$325; sliding scale $250 & $350

Registration deadline: April 26

About the Class

Hand puppetry, also known as glove puppetry, is one of the oldest theatrical traditions in the world. From the rich traditions of Taiwanese Bu Dai Xi to the riotous dramas of Punch and Judy, humans have a long history of telling stories through our hands.

In this fun five-week class, students will learn fundamental hand puppetry techniques and create and share solo scenes from behind a puppet stage. Each student will create one short “hand ballet,” using gestural pantomime to explore expression through movement and breath. The class will then progress into more traditional glove puppet techniques—learning a fundamental skill set that combines focus, gravity, gesture, and humor.

Students will be surprised at what (and who!) comes out of their hands. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or just hoping to bring some laughter to your own classroom, this class will have you talking with your hands in no time!

Recommended for adults 18+

About the Instructor

Sarah Nolen is a puppeteer and filmmaker originally from Austin, Texas. As Puppet Showplace Theater’s resident artist, she performs regularly for youth and family audiences and teaches puppetry in camps, workshops, residencies, and evening adult classes. Her three original productions, The Fairy Tailor, Judy Saves the Day, and Lisa the Wise, are all available to tour. Sarah recently designed puppets for Wee the People’s My Night in the Planetarium, Metropolitan Chorale’s The Unicorn, the Gorgon, and the Manticore, and for Suffolk University’s Loss of Breath: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe. She is currently directing a production for UNIMA-USA featuring puppeteers from across the North American continent that will be performed in Bali this spring at the World Puppetry Festival.

In addition to her work in puppetry, Sarah is an experienced filmmaker. In 2015, she received the Mister Rogers Memorial Scholarship in support of her television pilot Treeples, a show geared towards empowering girls, which screened at film festivals across the U.S.

Sarah earned her BFA in film from Southern Methodist University and an MFA in Puppet Arts from the University of Connecticut.