by Celina Colby

After pandemic delays disrupted the tour, the Broadway sensation “Hamilton” is finally in Boston. The upgraded historical musical is as sensational as it was at its debut in 2015. Don’t throw away your shot to see this unique theater experience running at the Citizens Bank Opera House through March 12.

Based on a biography by Ron Chernow, “Hamilton” tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, a fiery young man who came to the mainland U.S. from the Caribbean and immediately joined the revolutionary fight for freedom against British rule. There are some differences between the book and the stage show, for example, when Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson have a rap battle debate about the structure of a new government. You’ve never seen the Founding Fathers act like this before.

And, of course, there is a love story. Alexander met his wife, Eliza Schuyler, at a ball, and the two married after a brief courtship. Nikisha Williams plays Eliza in the musical.

“As the show was written by a male figure, I think it’s great that he put her in this and also calls it ‘Hamilton: an American Musical,’ because it’s just as much about Eliza as it is about Alexander,” she says. Although Alexander is the flashier and more dramatic of the two, Eliza built up the historical figure’s legacy after his death. It’s due to her work that he’s remembered today.

“Hamilton” is heralded not just for its musical prowess and innovative staging but also for the diverse cast. Williams hopes her performance will encourage other young women of color to live big. She knows how important that representation is.

“It’s so important for people to be seen. It’s so nice when I can go out on the stage and see little girls who look like me in Eliza costumes,” she says. “It lets me know that because they’re seeing me, they know that they can do the same thing I’m doing. That is something that is needed across the board with all minorities.”

Williams remembers hearing about Hamilton when it got really popular in 2018. At the time, she was a high school choir teacher in Memphis, Tennessee, and her students were obsessed with the soundtrack. She took a listen and fell in love herself. She realized that if she was going to encourage these kids to chase their dreams, she needed to do the same. She moved to New York and began working in theater. Some of her students have seen her on the Broadway tour, a true you-can-do-anything moment.

“Watching ‘Hamilton’ and seeing all of these different kinds of people reaching towards a common goal, I feel like that should be the takeaway,” says Williams. “I hope that people enjoy the performance and they take in the importance of seeing all of this diversity in this major musical work.”