by Celina Colby

The Grand Kyiv Ballet stopped in Boston the last weekend of November to perform “The Nutcracker” and the world premiere of their newest holiday ballet, “The Snow Queen,” as part of their North American tour.

Part of the proceeds from the tour will go towards repairing the children’s dormitory at the Main Ballet Academy of Ukraine. Conditions at the academy have deteriorated significantly due to the war, and supporting institutions like the ballet is essential to preserving the Ukrainian culture.

BrooklineHub chatted with Alexander Stoianov, founder and director of Grand Kyiv Ballet, about their recent performances and the importance of art during times of struggle.

BrooklineHub: Tell us a bit about yourself and your work with Grand Kyiv Ballet.

Stoianov: I am the founder and director of Grand Kyiv Ballet, which was established in 2014. Initially, we started with 30 artists and performed about 35 shows annually. Today, our company has grown to 120 artists, staging over 500 performances each year across four continents.

What makes these holiday performances so special?

These performances are filled with magic and a winter atmosphere that creates a special enchantment on stage. The Nutcracker has long been a symbol of the Christmas season, while The Snow Queen takes the audience into an icy kingdom full of mysteries and adventures. Both ballets are perfect for family viewing, evoking genuine emotions in audiences of all ages.

Our Nutcracker is unique. It includes a special gift for Ukrainians who are currently far from home. In the second act, we have incorporated a Ukrainian dance — the Hopak — performed in traditional Ukrainian costumes. This is our way of supporting our compatriots and maintaining a connection to our culture.

Why did you select “The Snow Queen” for your premiere this year?

The Snow Queen is a world premiere ballet created specifically for American audiences. This new interpretation of the beloved tale features original choreography, stunning costumes, and a captivating atmosphere that transports viewers into a magical world.



The Snow Queen is a story about the power of love, friendship, and sacrifice—values that are especially important in our times. This unique production, with its modern interpretations, allows the dancers to showcase not only their technical mastery but also deep dramatic expression.



The performance is further enhanced by the incredible music composed by a talented composer from Finland, which amplifies the magical, fairy-tale atmosphere. The choreography, crafted by a Berlin-based choreographer, brings a modern dynamic and elegance, creating a harmonious blend of classic and contemporary dance forms.

Why is art so important during challenging times like this one?

Art has always been a source of strength, inspiration, and unity for people. For Ukraine, going through such a challenging period, ballet has become a way to preserve our culture, share it with the world, and uplift the spirit of the people. It is a language understood by all, regardless of borders and political circumstances. Our mission is not only to develop Ukrainian culture. In these challenging times, our goal is to preserve Ukrainian ballet, provide employment opportunities for artists who have lost their homes, and build a platform for future generations of Ukrainian ballet dancers.

Moreover, we aim to bring warmth and positive emotions to our audiences, which is especially important during such difficult times.



To support this cultural institution and Ukrainian efforts during the war, you can donate to the institution on their website.