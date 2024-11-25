As winter approaches, we want to make sure everyone is prepared for safe, efficient snow removal in our community.  Our updated Winter Guide is now available online featuring essential information to help keep our streets and sidewalks clear. Working together can keep our neighborhoods accessible and safe all season long. Don’t forget to review the guide and sign up for AlertBrookline to stay up-to-date on snow emergency and parking ban alerts. Thank you for helping keep our community safe this winter!