The Brookline Recreation Department is excited to announce that registration is now open for vendors and sponsors interested in participating in Brookline Day 2025, the Town’s highly anticipated annual community celebration.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, September 14, in Coolidge Corner (intersection of Harvard and Beacon Streets), and is proudly presented by Brookline Bank.

Brookline Day is a cherished town tradition that brings residents together to enjoy a day filled with music, food, games, and family-friendly entertainment. Attendees can explore local vendor booths, try different foods from on-site food trucks, and enjoy live entertainment and activities open to all ages.

In 2024, more than 15,000 community members took part in the festivities. Brookline Day fosters a sense of unity and pride, and offers a unique opportunity for residents, local organizations, and town departments to engage and connect.

Vendor Registration Information

Vendors interested in showcasing their products, services, or organizations are invited to register online.

Register here: https://www.register.brooklinerec.com/brookline/programs

To register, vendors must create an account through the link above and provide their contact information.

Booth options include:

Business Vendor Booth: $150

Non-Profit Booth: $50 (proof of non-profit status required)

Sponsorship Opportunities

Sponsorship of Brookline Day 2025 is a great way to support the community while gaining visibility for your organization!

To learn more about available sponsorship levels and registration information please see the Brookline Day 2025 Sponsorship Flyer.

For questions or additional details, contact Brookline Recreation Department at 617-730-2069. Or contact Cadence Turner (cturner@brooklinema.gov) or Tim Davis (tdavis@brooklinema.gov).