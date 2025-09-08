Free 30-minute consultations with an Immigration Lawyer on Monday, September 29th, from 1-5PM in Brookline. To make an appointment, email brooklineiac@gmail.com with your full name, preferred language, and preferred time. You will receive a confirmation email with your appointment time and location. This clinic is open to anyone who lives, works, or attends school in Brookline. Organized by the Brookline Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Community Relations in collaboration with the Immigrant Advancement Committee, Rian Immigrant Center and the Brookline Senior Center. See attached flyers. PLEASE SHARE. For questions or access requests, please contact Caitlin Starr at 617-730-2345 or cstarr@brooklinema.gov