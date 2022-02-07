The Brookline Department of Public Health announces that free at-home COVID-19 antigen test kits will be available to Brookline residents for pickup during the weeks of Feb. 14 and Feb. 21.

WHEN

Test kits are available for pickup at the following times:

Tuesday, Feb. 15 and 22, from 4 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16 and 23, from 9 – 11 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17 and 24, from 4 – 6 p.m.

Residents should note that pickup is not available at Temple Ohabei Shalom on Tuesdays.

WHERE

Test kits can be picked up at the following locations:

All Saints Church, 1773 Beacon St.

Temple Ohabei Shalom, 1187 Beacon St., (Wednesdays and Thursdays only)

First Parish UU, 382 Walnut St.

The Hemlock Grill at Putterham Golf Course, 1281 W. Roxbury Parkway

Coolidge Corner Library, 31 Pleasant St.

Brookline Department of Public Health, 11 Pierce St.

There will be sandwich boards at each location to direct residents to the entrance of the distribution sites.

WHAT

All Brookline residents are eligible to receive the self-test kits.

There is a limit of two kits, which each contains two tests, for households of one or two people. Households of three or more are eligible to receive up to four kits.

Face masks are required for pickup. Residents should note that test kits are not for resale.

Anyone with questions should contact the Brookline Department of Public Health, not the individual distribution sites, at vaccine@brooklinema.gov or 617-730-2300.

“These at-home tests are a fast, simple, and convenient way to screen for COVID-19, and can aid in mitigating the spread of the virus. We strongly encourage community members to stop by one of our distribution sites to pick up the available test kits,” Interim Commissioner Patrick Maloney said.