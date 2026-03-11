Forest of the Witch: Traditional Turkish Shadow Puppetry by US

Karagoz Theatre Company

Saturday, March 28th | Puppet Showplace Theater

When rough-and-tumble Karagoz cuts down the tree in front of his house, the joke’s on him — the tree is magical, there’s a witch, and from now on, nothing will be the same… In this modern twist on a classic tale from Turkish shadow theater, humorous hijinks ensue as the characters learn the importance of preserving nature and respecting differences. This one-man show is performed with puppets crafted in the traditional style of embroidered camel and buffalo hide with painted embellishments — just like it was done 700 years ago! After the show, meet the puppets and more! Visit the Puppet Showplace Theater website [4] to register and see show times.