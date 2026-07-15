Food Forest Guided Tour and Conversation
Friday, July 24th | 11AM | Uphams Corner Food Forest, Dorchester
The Indigenous Peoples Celebration Committee is collaborating with other Brookline groups and residents to explore the possibility of a Brookline food forest – an eco-friendly community garden park, maintained by community volunteers, that grows food and herbs for anyone to take. As part of our exploration, there will be a guided tour of the Uphams Corner Food Forest in Dorchester, led by staff of the Boston Food Forest Coalition. Limited space available – if you’d like to join the tour, email ODEICR@brooklinema.gov.