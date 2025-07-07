The Brookline Fire Department and Chief John Sullivan are excited to announce that the long-anticipated Station Renovation project is officially underway. The first of these projects, Station 4, located at the corner of Boylston Street and Reservoir Road, will be closed beginning July 2, 2025 for approximately nine (9) months while the renovations take place. Engine 4 from the station has been relocated to Station 6 on Hammond Street for the duration of the work. Coastal Paramedic Unit 4 has been relocated to Station 7 near Washington Square. Citizens should be advised that there will be no Fire Department personnel staffing the station during the renovations. Residents needing assistance should call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency, for non-emergency assistance you can call our Public Safety Dispatch Center on our non-emergency line at 617-730-2260.

“These long-overdue renovations will substantially improve the daily living conditions for all of our firefighters. Beyond the much-needed aesthetic improvements, these efforts are centered around two primary goals; gender equity for our female firefighters and reducing on-going exposures to the toxins and carcinogens from the apparatus and the fire ground in the living spaces of our employees,” stated Chief Sullivan.

According to the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), firefighters have a 9% higher risk of developing cancer, and a 14% higher risk of dying from cancer compared to the general public. Chief Sullivan added, “We continue to be committed to the health and safety of our members.”