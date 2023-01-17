Residents of Brookline and neighboring communities are invited to experience inspiring work by artists from Gateway Arts in three area venues this winter.
Minds Aglow is on view through Mar 25 at the Gateway Arts Gallery in Brookline Village. This exhibition showcases a varied selection of fiber works by Gateway artists. An opening reception will be held Thursday, Feb 16, from 5-7 pm.
Minds Aglow is a companion exhibition to Riotous Threads at the Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton, which features fiber works by 25 Gateway artists. The Opening Reception for the exhibition will be Saturday, Jan 28.
Gateway Arts is also proud to partner with the Brookline Public Library to present Heart to Heart: A Lively Discussion works by Gateway artists at the Library’s Coolidge Corner branch at 31 Pleasant Street. Heart to Heart will be on view through Feb. 27
Gateway Arts is an internationally acclaimed studio art center, gallery, and store supporting meaningful lives and careers in the art of adults with disabilities. A program of Vinfen Co., Gateway runs seven dynamic studios where artists create works of art to exhibit, share, and sell to the public.