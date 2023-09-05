By Ashley D’Souza

Brookline Day returns to Coolidge Corner this Sunday, September 10, from 11 AM to 3 PM. Led by the Brookline Recreation Department, the annual event celebrates Brookline as a great place to live, work, and play and facilitates connections among residents, neighbors, and businesses. The Recreation Department anticipates 10,000 attendees this year.

Since its debut in 2012, Brookline Day has been held at Larz Anderson Park, a picturesque location removed from public transit and businesses. The event relocated to Coolidge Corner last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and accessibility needs. “Many of our local restaurants were devastated by the pandemic, so we wanted to move the event closer to them to give them a boost and support shopping local,” said Leigh Jackson, director of the recreation department. “We could also serve more of Brookline in an environmentally friendly way by moving to Coolidge Corner.” The move resulted in at least 5,000 additional attendees and positive feedback from local businesses.

This Sunday’s event takes place along Harvard Street between Beacon Street and Stedman Street. The event area will be closed to car traffic. Attendees can expect activities for people of all ages and an impressive lineup of performances and vendors. There are 95 vendors registered, the most in Brookline Day history.

A large Kidz Zone at the Florida Ruffin Ridley School athletic field and basketball courts will host inflatables, face painting, a Touch-a-Truck event, and basketball by Viking Sports, the event’s gold sponsor. Restaurant booths will be set up on Babcock Street. Harvard Street will boast vendor and sponsor booths, as well as a mini Town Hall, a Wellness Stage with health and relaxation sessions, and a main stage with performances. Koliba, a Boston-based Afropop group, will close out the event with high-spirited dance music on the main stage. Restrooms, water, and first aid will be available.

Attendees who visit the Brookline Recreation tent and fill out their community survey will be entered in a drawing for a $750 gift card to Landry’s Bicycles. Brookline Bank, the event’s presenting sponsor, will have sweepstakes and piggy banks to decorate and take home at their tent.

The Recreation Department encourages residents to use public transportation, such as the Green Line, to attend Brookline Day. The Town will also provide on-demand transportation for attendees with accessibility needs. Participants can call 617-777-9407 to schedule pick up and drop off at the following