The Town of Brookline announces that the Evelyn Kirrane Aquatics Center (EKAC), located at 60 Tappan St., will temporarily close this November to allow for important renovations and upgrades. The closure is expected to last from mid-November through the end of December 2025. Exact dates will be shared once finalized.

The planned renovations and upgrades include the installation of a new dehumidifier—an essential improvement to enhance air quality and temperature control within the facility. These updates will improve health and safety conditions for all users, extend the life of the center’s infrastructure, and reduce the need for future maintenance. Additional facility repairs and maintenance will also be completed during this period.

These renovations are included in the Town’s Capital Improvement Plan and are supported through funding appropriated by Town Meeting.

Information for EKAC Community

Swim Pass Holders: Yearly swim passes and 16-visit pool passes will automatically be extended by three months. Patrons must create an account in the new registration system to ensure their passes are successfully transferred. To register for an account, visit www.register.brooklinerec.com.

Dolphins Swim Team: Team practices will continue at off-site locations. Families and team members will receive scheduling details directly once finalized.

Master’s Swim Team: Options are being explored for the master’s swim team to continue practices with other local teams. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

The Evelyn Kirrane Aquatics Center serves as a vital resource for the Brookline community, offering swim lessons and wellness opportunities for residents of all ages—from infants to adults. These renovations reflect the Town’s ongoing commitment to providing a safe, modern, and welcoming facility for years to come.

The Town of Brookline and Brookline Recreation thank all community members for their patience and understanding during this temporary closure. Updates will be shared on the Brookline Recreation Department’s website and social media channels.

For questions specific to aquatics, contact Aquatics Director Amanda Wong at awong2@brooklinema.gov. Additional questions may be directed to Recreation Director Tim Davis at tdavis@brooklinema.gov or call 617-713-5435.