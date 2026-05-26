Join us at Brookline Booksmith to celebrate the release of The Hardest, Longest Race with author Eric Moskowitz, in conversation with David Abel.

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The Hardest, Longest Race: Henry Ford and the Cross-Country Contest That Changed America

From Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Eric Moskowitz comes the riveting story of the first true coast-to-coast automobile race in U.S. history, a fast-paced tale of the gritty and determined drivers who braved hostile terrain, mechanical failure, and, shockingly, sabotage, to take home the gold.

In 1909, America was home to 253 automakers, a landscape of visionaries, schemers, and would-be barons of the new century. But when playboy millionaire M. Robert Guggenheim announced an audacious “Ocean to Ocean” contest from New York City to the Seattle World’s Fair, only three companies were brassy enough to show up at the starting line: Acme, Ford, and Shawmut.

Oddsmakers favored the Acme and Itala, a pricy import also joining the race, while dismissing the pint-sized Ford — a homely little number called the Model T— and the long-shot Shawmut, struggling to survive after a factory fire. In fact, many didn’t believe any of the cars would reach Seattle at all, as they would need to forge a 4,106-mile course of mountain ranges, mud bogs, washed-out wagon bridges, and harrowing canyon trails, long before the era of asphalt highways, seatbelts, and service stations.

But Henry Ford was intent on proving that the Model T could go the distance and beat out the muscular luxury cars—and he didn’t plan to leave it to chance. Indeed, a little over three weeks after the race began, a Ford crossed the line hours ahead of the Shawmut.

Except that victory was a fraud.

The Hardest, Longest Race is a colorful tale of ambition and subterfuge, but it is also a love letter to America at the turn of the Twentieth Century. As a seeming people’s champion—a car for the masses—traverses the vast nation, Moskowitz brings to vivid life the diverse populace and landscape that it would soon transform.

Eric Moskowitz spent 12 years at The Boston Globe, where he shared in the Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Boston Marathon bombing and won the National Headliner Award for feature writing. He has written for The Atlantic and The New York Times, and his work has appeared in The Best American Sports Writing and The Best American Newspaper Narratives anthologies. A Coolidge Corner resident, he now works as a staff writer at Harvard. The Hardest, Longest Race is his first book.

David Abel is an award-winning reporter and documentary filmmaker. He’s also a professor of journalism at Boston University. He spent 25 years as a reporter at The Boston Globe, where he was part of the team that won a Pulitzer Prize for their coverage of the Boston Marathon bombings. Abel has spent more than a decade covering climate change and other environmental issues. His work has won an Edward R. Murrow Award, the Ernie Pyle Award from the Scripps Howard Foundation, and the Sigma Delta Chi Award for Feature Reporting. His films include the Emmy-nominated “Entangled,” which was broadcast on PBS, and other award-winning feature films, such as “In the Whale,” “Inundation District,” “Lobster War,” and “Sacred Cod.” His most recent film, “The Petal Pusher,” is an ode to New York City’s Penn Station and his family’s flower business there. It premiered at the DOCNYC Film Festival. See more about him at www.davidsabel.com.