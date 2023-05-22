MGCC is pleased to support and promote a series of Regional Listening Sessions across the Commonwealth, where stakeholders and members of the public are invited to participate in discussions that will inform the substance of the eventual Economic Development Plan. Your voice is important in advancing small businesses in the Commonwealth.

Please consider attending one (or more!) of these sessions. MGCC President and CEO Larry Andrews will be among those facilitating discussions. We hope to see you there.

May 19, 2023: Pioneer Valley Regional Session at Springfield College, Springfield, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

May 22, 2023: Central Massachusetts Regional Session at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, 11:00 – 1:00 p.m.

May 25, 2023: South East Regional Session at Bridgewater State University, Bridgewater, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Please register for the session you plan to attend.

You may register by clicking on the name of the session you plan to attend and completing the free Eventbrite form.