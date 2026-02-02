Brookline Interactive Group (BIG) wants to know more about black heritage in Brookline and beyond! Come by the studio to film an instructional demonstration of what you do, whether that’s teaching a language, a craft, an instrument, a dance, a food dish, or anything in between. We’ll air the finished videos on our cable channel as part of our Black History Month programming and will also host them on our YouTube channel. If you would rather not teach a lesson or demonstrate your craft, we would still love to interview you about your organization, business, or club. To sign up for a drop-in demo, visit: https://calendly.com/dom-brooklineinteractive/drop-in-demos-blackhistorymonth