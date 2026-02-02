Facing Civil Rights

The work-in-progress documentary film "Facing Civil Rights" is now available by video-on-demand (VOD). Included with "Facing Civil Rights" is the audience/panel discussion on the state of inclusivity today moderated by WBUR's Paris Alston, from the Jan 9, 2020, sold-out screening of the film at the Coolidge.

Soul Witness

"Soul Witness, The Brookline Holocaust Witness Project" is now available on video-on-demand(VOD). "Soul Witness" VOD sales will be donated to BrooklineHub.com

