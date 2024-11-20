In suspense of our opening of Robert Eggers’s Nosferatu in 35mm this December 2024, we’re presenting classic and chilling cinematic adaptations of the Dracula story.

Dracula Lives will reveal the full bloody portrait of Count Dracula painted through cinema history. We also bid you welcome to a special presentation of F.W. Murnau’s Nosferatu (1922) with a live score performed by renowned Dutch lute master Jozef Van Wissem (Only Lovers Left Alive, composer).

And for those who thirst for more, our Coolidge After Midnite program is contributing more modern tales of the vampire from the turn of the century, all leather-clad and full of enough nu-metal and techno to drive you batty!