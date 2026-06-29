Crispus Attucks, Indigenous Erasure, and the American Revolution

Wednesday, July 8th | 6PM | Brookline Village Library

Join the Indigenous Peoples Celebration Committee and the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee for a conversation exploring the life, death, legacy, and collective memories of Crispus Attucks, the first person killed in the American Revolution. His death—along with those of four other colonists during the Boston Massacre on March 5, 1770—helped reshape political narratives and fuel growing resistance to British rule and the monarchy.

Led by Hassanamisco Nipmuc historian Jasmine Rochelle Goodspeed, this discussion will examine how Attucks’ identity as both a Black and Indigenous man was erased using print and other media. Driven by political motivations, this erasure minimized the perceived “inconveniences” of Attucks’ race and identity, reframing him as a more universally sympathetic martyr while obscuring the complexity of his race and economic status. The discussion will be co-facilitated by the Chairs of the respective Committees, Kailey Bennett and Bernard Greene.