YESTERDAY’S NEWS, TOMORROW’S AFTERSHOCKS

“Notice of Termination: NEA Award”—that was the message in our inbox just a few days ago.

The news was sobering: the current administration terminated National Endowment for the Arts funding for organizations across the country, including the Coolidge. Last year, we were proud to receive a $20,000 NEA grant to help fund Coolidge Classroom, our flagship youth education field trip program that—thanks in part to this federal funding—we offer completely free of charge to students in Greater Boston.

Coolidge Classroom will continue thanks to our community of donors, but we stand in solidarity with arts organizations across the country who have lost critical support.

OUR COMMITMENT TO THE ARTS, AND TO YOU

These NEA funding cuts send a clear message: the current administration does not value arts education and the underrepresented stories it highlights.

Education programs like Coolidge Classroom are intentionally designed to promote media literacy and build empathy, but these core values are no longer “agency priorities.”

We still believe they’re not just a priority, but a necessity.

HOW CAN YOU HELP?

As a nonprofit, it is our mandate to entertain, inform, and engage. Your support makes deeper introspection and conversation with the arts possible for everyone. Thank you.

When you attend a screening, take a class, bring a friend to the movies, become a member, or make a donation, you’re ensuring arts nonprofits like us keep thriving. Despite orders from the federal government, we will continue to show art that challenges you, censorship, and the status quo.