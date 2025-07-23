The Town of Brookline is notifying residents about the confirmed detection of the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect species originating from Asia. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) has officially identified active infestations of this pest within the Brookline area.

The Spotted Lanternfly is a sap-feeding insect that poses a serious threat to various plants and agricultural resources in the region. It is particularly harmful to grapevines, maple trees, birch trees, hop vines, and common fruit-bearing plants throughout New England. According to MDAR, adult lanternflies damage plants by feeding on sap and excreting a sticky substance known as honeydew, which promotes the growth of sooty mold and attracts other insects that may also harm plants.

While the insect does not bite or sting humans, its presence can disrupt outdoor activities due to its swarming behavior, especially in the late summer and fall months. Spotted Lanternfly adults have grey wings with black spots and red hindwings. In their early life stages, they can resemble a tick or beetle.

The Town of Brookline is asking residents to be proactive in identifying and reporting sightings of the Spotted Lanternfly (SLF).

Learn how to identify the SLF: Spotted Lanternfly Flyer

Reports can be submitted directly to the MDAR through the official Spotted Lanternfly portal at: https://massnrc.org/pests/slf

For additional information and helpful resources, residents and business owners can visit the following MDAR links below:

Visit the MDAR website for up-to-date information and guidance on identifying and dealing with the Spotted Lanternfly.