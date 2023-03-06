Town Administrator Chas Carey and the Brookline Commission for the Arts (BCA) invite members of the community to provide their feedback about BCA’s work.

Learn more about the BCA Community Engagement Survey, which gives the community an opportunity to provide input toward identifying grant funding priorities and communication preferences about local cultural events held throughout the year.

Surveys must be completed by Sunday, March 26.

“This survey is a great opportunity for Brookline residents to voice their preferences about events held within the community,” Town Administrator Carey said. “The survey also allows the community to have input in how events are marketed, so they get more information and can support their arts in their community.”

The BCA is a local cultural council recognized by the Massachusetts Cultural Council (MCC), the state agency that promotes the arts, humanities, and interpretive sciences.

As authorized by the MCC, the BCA awards grants to individuals, groups, and organizations through an annual statewide application process. In addition, the MCC requires local cultural councils to conduct periodic community surveys to incorporate public views when formulating priorities for grant awards.