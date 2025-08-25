The Town of Brookline invites residents to attend “A More Walkable Brookline,” a free public presentation featuring nationally recognized urban planner and local resident Jeff Speck.

The event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St., Brookline.

All are welcome to attend. To RSVP, click here: A More Walkable Brookline event.

The event offers the community an opportunity to learn more about the Centre Street Lots Exploratory Study, a Town-led initiative to explore future possibilities for the Centre Street East and West public parking lots in Coolidge Corner. These centrally located lots are critical to the economic and civic life of North Brookline but have not seen substantial improvements in decades. The study aims to engage the community in shaping a shared vision for how these spaces can better serve Brookline’s evolving needs.

Jeff Speck, co-founder of the Brookline-based urban design firm Speck Dempsey and author of the best-selling book Walkable City, is internationally recognized for promoting walkability-focused design that puts people first. His presentation will introduce key principles of making communities more walkable and vibrant, explore their relevance to Brookline and share early design concepts for how the Centre Street Lots might evolve to better serve the community.

As part of the event, attendees will be invited to participate in interactive exercises, engage in conversation, and share feedback about walkability, public space and the future of Coolidge Corner.

For more information, visit the project’s webpage at www.centrestreetlots.com.

Questions about the study may be directed to Zachary Tesler, Economic Development & Long-Term Planner, at ztesler@brooklinema.gov.